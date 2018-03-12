Insider Selling: Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) CFO Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) opened at $17.20 on Monday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $248.87, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 46.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 811,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,426 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 580,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 169,787 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 181,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,091 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)

Gencor Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials.

