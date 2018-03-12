Insider Selling: Facebook Inc (FB) CEO Sells 456,800 Shares of Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 456,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $83,854,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $39,410,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $39,908,000.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $38,500,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $40,618,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 245,400 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $44,530,284.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 456,800 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.04, for a total transaction of $81,785,472.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 245,400 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $43,720,464.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $38,834,400.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $38,636,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $39,025,800.00.

Shares of Facebook Inc (FB) traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.76. 15,300,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,940,000. Facebook Inc has a 52-week low of $137.60 and a 52-week high of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $536,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,115,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,215,867,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 424,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities set a $235.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.70.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

