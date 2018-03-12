Insider Selling: Energous Corp (WATT) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Michael Aaron Leabman sold 100,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Aaron Leabman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 52,000 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 29,610 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $609,077.70.

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.59, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.40. Energous Corp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 288.24% and a negative net margin of 4,278.77%. analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WATT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $45.80 price objective on shares of Energous and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lifted their price objective on shares of Energous from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 371,144 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter worth about $3,112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 93,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Energous by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control.

