Insider Selling: CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) insider Christopher S. Huss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $49,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,485.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.59, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. CoBiz Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. sell-side analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COBZ shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price target on CoBiz Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CoBiz Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiaries, CoBiz Bank (Bank), CoBiz Insurance, Inc and CoBiz IM, Inc (CoBiz IM). The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other.

