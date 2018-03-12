Insider Selling: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Insider Sells 23,853 Shares of Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) insider Derek Peterson sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $668,122.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ WIFI) traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,626. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,133.10, a PE ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
WIFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.
About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.
Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.