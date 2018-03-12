Insider Selling: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Insider Sells 23,853 Shares of Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) insider Derek Peterson sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $668,122.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ WIFI) traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,626. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,133.10, a PE ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

WIFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

