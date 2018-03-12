Insider Selling: Absolute Software (ABT) Insider Sells 17,427 Shares of Stock

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) insider Todd Chronert sold 17,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total value of C$112,578.42.

Shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) opened at C$6.68 on Monday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of C$6.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.38, a PE ratio of -74.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -273.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Absolute Software from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Absolute Software from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Imperial Capital downgraded Absolute Software from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Absolute Software from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Absolute Software from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

Absolute Software Corporation is engaged in the development, marketing and support of endpoint security and data risk management solutions to commercial, healthcare, education and government customers. The Company operates through Data and Device Security segment. The Company offers solutions for devices, such as computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

