Insider Buying: SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) Insider Purchases 14,790 Shares of Stock

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) insider Gonzalez David Angulo bought 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $24,995.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,790 shares in the company, valued at $150,055.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ SCYX) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,403. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 17.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCYX shares. ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious invasive fungal infections. SCY-078 is a structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitor that has been shown to be effective in vitro and in vivo in animal studies against a range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains.

