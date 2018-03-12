Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Thomas J. Marino purchased 5,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.85. 104,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,649. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $984.94, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.21 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.31%. research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 47,406 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 58,725 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services. Lakeland generates commercial, mortgage and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in Northern and Central New Jersey. Lakeland also provides non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities.

