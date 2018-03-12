Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 109 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £172.22 ($237.94).
Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 39 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £159.12 ($219.84).
Capita PLC (LON:CPI) opened at GBX 167.95 ($2.32) on Monday. Capita PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 149.25 ($2.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 721 ($9.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,120.00 and a PE ratio of 16,795.00.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/insider-buying-capita-plc-cpi-insider-purchases-109-shares-of-stock.html.
About Capita
Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.