Insider Buying: Capita PLC (CPI) Insider Purchases 109 Shares of Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 109 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £172.22 ($237.94).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 39 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £159.12 ($219.84).

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) opened at GBX 167.95 ($2.32) on Monday. Capita PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 149.25 ($2.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 721 ($9.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,120.00 and a PE ratio of 16,795.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPI shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.81) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capita to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($6.36) to GBX 180 ($2.49) in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.76) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 391 ($5.40) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 580 ($8.01) to GBX 450 ($6.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 368.69 ($5.09).

About Capita

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

