Inseego (INSG) Price Target Raised to $2.25

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report released on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

INSG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 154,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,050,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Novatel Wireless, Inc is a provider of intelligent wireless solutions for the mobile communications market. The Company’s range of products includes intelligent mobile hotspots, universal serial bus (USB) modems, embedded modules, integrated asset-management and mobile tracking machine-to-machine (M2M) devices, communications and applications software and cloud services.

