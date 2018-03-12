Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,728.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, Coinnest and Bit-Z. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $22,728.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,957,820 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, BigONE, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinrail, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Lbank and Allcoin. It is not possible to buy Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

