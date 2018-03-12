Infinera (INFN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News stories about Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Infinera earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.4916169647957 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:
- Infinera’s (INFN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup (americanbankingnews.com)
- Infinera (INFN) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley (americanbankingnews.com)
- Citi Assumes Infinera Corp. (INFN) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com – StreetInsider.com (streetinsider.com)
- Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor (lightreading.com)
- Free Post Earnings Research Report: Infinera Reported Better Than … – Digital Journal (digitaljournal.com)
Infinera (INFN) opened at $11.27 on Monday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,686.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.63.
Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Infinera from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
In other news, insider David F. Welch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David F. Welch sold 149,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $1,495,402.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,093 shares of company stock worth $2,770,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software and services to telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers (ICPs), cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers and government entities across the globe.
