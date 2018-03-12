Infinera (INFN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News stories about Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Infinera earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.4916169647957 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Infinera (INFN) opened at $11.27 on Monday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,686.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Infinera from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, insider David F. Welch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David F. Welch sold 149,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $1,495,402.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,093 shares of company stock worth $2,770,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software and services to telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers (ICPs), cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers and government entities across the globe.

