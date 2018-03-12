Independent Bank (INDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) opened at $74.55 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The company has a market cap of $2,050.55, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Independent Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,302.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ribeiro sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,501 shares of company stock worth $178,897 over the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 134,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Independent Bank (INDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/independent-bank-indb-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.