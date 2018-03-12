Incent Hits Market Cap of $13.06 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Incent has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $91,408.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,602 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a crypto asset issued on the Waves blockchain. It to provides mechants with a universal currency of reward for loyalty points. Incent is based on the premise that restricting customers' options as a way to ensure repeat business is a faulty method. Instead, Incent provides a reward that is universal and ensures that customers return to get more of these rewards. “

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

