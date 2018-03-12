IMI (IMI) PT Lowered to GBX 1,260 at Citigroup

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,360 ($18.79) to GBX 1,260 ($17.41) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($20.17) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($15.54) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,310 ($18.10) to GBX 1,340 ($18.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,315 ($18.17) to GBX 1,275 ($17.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,313.08 ($18.14).

IMI (IMI) opened at GBX 1,139 ($15.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,100.00 and a PE ratio of 2,149.06. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,093 ($15.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,453 ($20.07).

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialized engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates through IMI Critical Engineering, IMI precision engineering and IMI hydronic engineering segments.

