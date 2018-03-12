Illumina (ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illumina from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Illumina to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ ILMN) opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.99. Illumina has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $271,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $32,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,887 shares of company stock worth $16,510,025. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Illumina by 60.9% in the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 186,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

