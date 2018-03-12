Iconomi (ICN) Market Cap Hits $137.15 Million

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Iconomi has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iconomi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00015076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Livecoin, OKEx and Liqui. Iconomi has a total market capitalization of $137.15 million and $869,043.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00936448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003200 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010975 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00190556 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Iconomi

Iconomi’s launch date was August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 99,735,687 tokens. Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iconomi’s official website is www.iconomi.net . Iconomi’s official message board is medium.com/iconominet . The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi

According to CryptoCompare, “Iconomi is an European based exchange that allows users to easily acquire Ether with EUR. Iconomi has recently expanded into a crowdfunded project, the Iconomi Open Fund Management platform. In the Iconomi OFM, users can choose between two investment types with different risk and profit levels, Coin Traded Funds (CTFs) and Coin Managed Funds (CMFs). Iconomi (ICN) tokens allow users to vote regarding the platform's development and they pay out dividends from the profits generated by the Iconomi OFM platform. “

Iconomi Token Trading

Iconomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, EtherDelta, Mercatox, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kraken, IDEX, Tux Exchange, Binance, Liqui and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Iconomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconomi must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

