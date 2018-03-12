ICON Price Hits $2.66 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. ICON has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $14.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON token can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00028971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, COSS and Binance. In the last week, ICON has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00940773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003189 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010879 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044139 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00150770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088257 BTC.

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.98 or 0.03730850 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,230,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,142,514 tokens. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ICON Project is a decentralized transactions network. The ICON Project aims to connect independent blockchains with different governance, so that they can transact with one another without intermediaries. ICX is a loopchain-based smart contract digital protocol that facilitates, verifies, and enacts a negotiated agreement between consenting parties within ICON. “

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, COSS, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

