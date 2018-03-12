Icon Plc (ICLR) Position Boosted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Icon were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Icon to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of Icon Plc ( NASDAQ:ICLR ) opened at $122.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,608.16, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Icon Plc (ICLR) Position Boosted by Caxton Associates LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/icon-plc-iclr-position-boosted-by-caxton-associates-lp.html.

Icon Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.