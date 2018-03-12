IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of IBERIABANK worth $269,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 130,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,520,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKC. SunTrust Banks upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.27.

IBERIABANK Corp ( NASDAQ:IBKC ) opened at $84.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,558.26, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. IBERIABANK Corp has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $290.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.17 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

