IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Position Lessened by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,923 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 4.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $74,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 26,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $3,406,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 62,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $7,917,959.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) opened at $160.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $13,292.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $950.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.74 million. equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

