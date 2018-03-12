Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) will post sales of $785.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.10 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling reported sales of $713.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will report full year sales of $785.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. 71,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,428. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1,170.50, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a lift truck manufacturer. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
