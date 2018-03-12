HyperStake Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.05 Million (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One HyperStake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. HyperStake has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $1,073.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HyperStake

HYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,162,105,282 coins. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io . The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is not possible to purchase HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

