HunterCoin Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (HUC)

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One HunterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. HunterCoin has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $4,473.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,793.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.28 or 0.07516970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.87 or 0.11387700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.01939680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.06 or 0.02870950 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00219393 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00118230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00872694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.62 or 0.03132920 BTC.

HunterCoin Coin Profile

HunterCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 21,731,570 coins. HunterCoin’s official website is huntercoin.org . HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings

According to CryptoCompare, “HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC's are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block. “

HunterCoin Coin Trading

HunterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not possible to buy HunterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

