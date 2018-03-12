Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($69.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.18 ($92.82).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss (BOSS) opened at €67.42 ($83.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4,750.00 and a PE ratio of 20.13. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a 52 week high of €81.34 ($100.42).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/hugo-boss-boss-given-a-76-00-price-target-by-warburg-research-analysts.html.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.