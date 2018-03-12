HubSpot (HUBS) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded HubSpot from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HubSpot from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25.

In related news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $2,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,297,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,560. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HubSpot by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 29.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,386,000 after buying an additional 113,604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in HubSpot by 25.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

