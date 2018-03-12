HSBC (HSBC) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.22

Media stories about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HSBC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9274738616228 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of HSBC ( HSBC ) traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,000. HSBC has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $194,420.00, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

