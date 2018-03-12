HSBC (HSBA) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($10.36) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 850 ($11.74) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 820 ($11.33) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 725 ($10.02) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 759 ($10.49).

Shares of HSBC (LON HSBA) opened at GBX 706.50 ($9.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141,460.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,766.25. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 618 ($8.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 798.60 ($11.03).

In other news, insider Laura May Lung Cha bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($85.80) per share, with a total value of £496,800 ($686,377.45). Also, insider Marc Moses sold 88,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £636,145.51 ($878,896.81).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

