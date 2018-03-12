HPM Partners LLC Buys 6,361 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 300.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,028,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ MDLZ) opened at $44.27 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,844.01, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

