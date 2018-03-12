HPM Partners LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Eaton Co., PLC (ETN)

HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 466,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 779,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 90,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the third quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 133,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Eaton to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,289,238.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,648,356.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE ETN) opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co., PLC has a 1 year low of $69.82 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $36,598.23, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Eaton Co., PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

