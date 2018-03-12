Histogenics Corp (HSGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.28). Histogenics reported earnings per share of ($1.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogenics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Histogenics.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSGX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Histogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Histogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Histogenics in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Histogenics ( NASDAQ HSGX ) opened at $2.86 on Friday. Histogenics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Histogenics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Histogenics by 413.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Histogenics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Histogenics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 955,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 473,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace. The Company’s product candidate, NeoCart utilizes various aspects of regenerative medicine platform to develop a tissue implant intended to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

