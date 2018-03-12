Hexcel (HXL) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News articles about Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hexcel earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.6291220283757 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) opened at $69.08 on Monday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6,206.35, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Hexcel had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $64.00 price objective on Hexcel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,758.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $1,739,407.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,978 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

