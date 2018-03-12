Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,952,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,627 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $85,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,932,000 after buying an additional 13,150,243 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,553,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,781,000 after buying an additional 6,992,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,053,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,271,000 after purchasing an additional 350,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,075,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,481 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,164,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,050,000 after purchasing an additional 998,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $109,692.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,139.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 9,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $130,904.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $59,799.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,217,072 shares of company stock worth $37,963,432. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE HPE) opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30,023.72, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

