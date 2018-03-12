Hess Corp. (HES) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,742,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. Hess comprises 1.1% of NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $82,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Hess by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 317,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $54,572,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hess from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $181,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,546.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $280,442.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,459 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) opened at $48.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15,267.50, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.62%.

Hess declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hess

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

