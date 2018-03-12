Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Helix Energy Solutions Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2481560127956 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on HLX. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE HLX) traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 142,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,120. The company has a market capitalization of $955.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 2.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 5.17%. analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

