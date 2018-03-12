Helical PLC (HLCL) Insider Sells £524,379.90 in Stock

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) insider Michael Slade sold 158,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.56), for a total transaction of £524,379.90 ($724,481.76).

Shares of Helical PLC (HLCL) traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 346 ($4.78). 34,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,864. The firm has a market cap of $403.87 and a P/E ratio of 4,942.86. Helical PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 386.50 ($5.34).

Get Helical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLCL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.25) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.90) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.18) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.48) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/helical-plc-hlcl-insider-sells-524379-90-in-stock.html.

Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.