Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $11.12 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 66,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) opened at $99.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8,997.48, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.16.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,400 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $318,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,941.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $619,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,038,862 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $117.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

