Healthequity Inc (HQY) Holdings Raised by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Healthequity Inc ( HQY ) opened at $59.56 on Monday. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $3,613.66, a PE ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Jon Kessler sold 59,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $3,294,748.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 26,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,143,864.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,637,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

