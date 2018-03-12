HealthCor Management L.P. Has $49.79 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

HealthCor Management L.P. lowered its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,533 shares during the quarter. LivaNova accounts for about 1.6% of HealthCor Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HealthCor Management L.P.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $49,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 27,255.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivaNova to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

LivaNova PLC ( NASDAQ:LIVN ) opened at $87.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,228.33, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.14. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $92.31.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.48 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $83,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $246,270 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products.

