HealthCor Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

HealthCor Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,960 shares during the quarter. Pacira Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.2% of HealthCor Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HealthCor Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals worth $127,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 323,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 535,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 354,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) opened at $31.90 on Monday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,160,888.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/healthcor-management-l-p-grows-holdings-in-pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx.html.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.