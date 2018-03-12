Head to Head Survey: Telaria (TLRA) and Sourcefire (FIRE)

Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) and Sourcefire (NASDAQ:FIRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telaria and Sourcefire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sourcefire 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telaria presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.10%. Sourcefire has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Telaria’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telaria is more favorable than Sourcefire.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Telaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Telaria shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telaria and Sourcefire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria 1.89% -16.40% -8.98% Sourcefire N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telaria and Sourcefire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria $43.80 million 4.57 $2.23 million $0.03 128.33 Sourcefire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telaria has higher revenue and earnings than Sourcefire.

Summary

Telaria beats Sourcefire on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc., formerly Tremor Video, Inc., is a software company. The Company provides a data-driven software platform. The Company’s Telaria is designed to monetize and manage premium video inventory wherever and however audiences are watching. The solutions offered by the Company includes programmatic live television, market updates, device-specific reporting, over-the-top content (OTT) specific features, monitor buying patterns, revenue capture, live insights and letter revenue decisions. Its other solutions include server to server connections, campaign diagnostics, custom audiences, inventory packages, review and approve advertisement creative, communicate demand requirements, discoverability and maintenance of publisher brand integrity.

Sourcefire Company Profile

Sourcefire, Inc. (Sourcefire) is engaged in the business of delivering intelligent cybersecurity technologies. The Company provides a portfolio of solutions that enables commercial enterprises and government agencies worldwide to manage and minimize cybersecurity risks. Sourcefire provides customers with Agile Security that consists of hardware with embedded software, software and cloud-based solutions. It sells its solutions to a customer base that includes Global 2000 companies, global enterprises, the United States and international government agencies, and small and mid-size businesses. During the year ended December 31, 2012, it generated approximately 67% of the Company’s revenue from customers in the United States, and 33% of the Company’s revenue from customers outside of the United States. As of December 31, 2012, its product revenue and services revenue represented 61% and 39% of its total revenue, respectively.

