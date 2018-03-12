Head-To-Head Survey: Regency Energy Partners (RGP) vs. The Competition

Regency Energy Partners (NYSE: RGP) is one of 14 public companies in the “Natural Gas Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Regency Energy Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regency Energy Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Regency Energy Partners Competitors 68 230 249 7 2.35

As a group, “Natural Gas Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Regency Energy Partners’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Energy Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regency Energy Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Energy Partners N/A N/A -41.18 Regency Energy Partners Competitors $2.15 billion $165.80 million -36.06

Regency Energy Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Regency Energy Partners. Regency Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of shares of all “Natural Gas Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of shares of all “Natural Gas Distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Energy Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Energy Partners -0.30% -0.47% -0.07% Regency Energy Partners Competitors 4.07% -12.17% 3.84%

Summary

Regency Energy Partners competitors beat Regency Energy Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Regency Energy Partners

Regency Energy Partners LP gathers and processes, compress, treats and transports natural gas; transports, fractionates and stores natural gas liquids (NGLs); gathers, transports and terminals oil received from producers; gathers and disposes salt water, and manages coal and natural resource properties in the United States. The Company has six business segments: Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Transportation, NGL Services, Contract Services, Natural Resources and Corporate. The Gathering and Processing segment provides wellhead-to-market services to producers of natural gas. The Natural Gas Transportation segment owns a 49.99% general partner interest in RIGS Haynesville Partnership Co. The NGL Services segment owns a 30% membership interest in Lone Star NGL LLC. The Contract Services segment owns and operates a fleet of compressors. The Natural Resources segment manages coal and natural resources properties. The Corporate segment includes its corporate assets.

