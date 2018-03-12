Head-To-Head Survey: Hess (HES) vs. Cosan (CZZ)

Hess (NYSE: HES) and Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hess has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Hess pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hess pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hess and Cosan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess 2 9 6 0 2.24 Cosan 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hess presently has a consensus target price of $52.24, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Cosan has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than Hess.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hess and Cosan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess $5.41 billion 2.82 -$4.07 billion ($13.12) -3.69 Cosan $4.25 billion 0.72 $172.57 million N/A N/A

Cosan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hess.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Hess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Cosan shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Hess shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hess and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess -74.55% -9.82% -5.31% Cosan 4.03% 5.68% 1.73%

About Hess

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway. The Bakken Midstream segment provides fee-based services, including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of NGLs, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and NGLs, and the storage and terminaling of propane, primarily in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal S.A. (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic). The Company is also engaged in production and distribution of lubricants, through its indirect subsidiaries Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades S.A. (Moove) and Comma Oil & Chemicals Ltd. (Comma), under the Mobil licensed trademark in Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, in addition to the European and Asian market using the Comma brand and corporate activities (Lubricants).

