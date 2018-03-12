Head to Head Review: SEA (SE) & Its Competitors

SEA (NYSE: SE) is one of 116 public companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SEA to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SEA alerts:

68.7% of SEA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SEA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 0 6 0 3.00 SEA Competitors 374 2311 4826 102 2.61

SEA presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.47%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 14.57%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -141.10% N/A -48.73% SEA Competitors -45.38% -23.10% -6.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEA and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEA N/A N/A -6.48 SEA Competitors $2.26 billion $416.00 million 499.69

SEA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SEA. SEA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SEA rivals beat SEA on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, formerly Garena Interactive Holding Limited, is an Internet company. The Company operates through three segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The Company has developed an integrated platform consisting of digital entertainment focused on online games, e-commerce, and digital financial services focused on e-wallet services. Its platforms include Garena, Shopee, and AirPay. Garena provides access to engaging mobile and personal computer (PC) online games, live streaming game play, as well as social features such as user chat and online forums. Shopee is an e-commerce marketplace where users come together to browse, shop and sell on-the-go, anytime, anywhere. AirPay App is the Company’s digital financial services business that provides e-wallet services to consumers through the AirPay App and to small businesses through the AirPay counter application.

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.