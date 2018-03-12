HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) in a report issued on Thursday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. S&P Equity Research raised their price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.96.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. analysts forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNAT. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 909,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,092,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 640.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 239,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $708,000. 39.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Company operates through commercialization and development of pharmaceutical products segment. The Company is engaged in developing emricasan, which is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease.

