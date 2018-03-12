HC Wainwright Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) has been given a $20.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN RNN) traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,058. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $51.41, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.16% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage drug candidates in active development include Archexin, RX-3117 and Supinoxin (RX-5902). Archexin is a potent inhibitor of the protein kinase Akt-1, which focuses on cancer cell proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis and drug resistance.

