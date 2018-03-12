HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a report released on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) opened at $7.27 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $70,915.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,865,152 shares of company stock worth $13,478,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 256,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,370,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/hc-wainwright-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-pieris-pharmaceuticals-pirs.html.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.