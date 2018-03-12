HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a report released on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
PIRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) opened at $7.27 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 256,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,370,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
