HC Wainwright Analysts Give Cara Therapeutics (CARA) a $22.00 Price Target

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) received a $22.00 target price from HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ CARA) opened at $14.39 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $469.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 164,247 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 861,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.
