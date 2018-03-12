HBK Investments L P Sells 287,500 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

HBK Investments L P cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 671,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,500 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $25,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 482.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,667 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE CAG) opened at $38.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,249.15, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 5,250 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 23,170 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $877,447.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,900.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,868. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/hbk-investments-l-p-sells-287500-shares-of-conagra-brands-inc-cag.html.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.