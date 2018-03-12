HBK Investments L P Buys 575,300 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)

HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 291.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,300 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for approximately 0.3% of HBK Investments L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in PG&E were worth $34,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,476,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,304,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PG&E by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,035,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,893,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $145,698,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) opened at $42.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,644.15, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.24 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.61 price objective (down from $44.68) on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other news, EVP John R. Simon sold 3,211 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $134,637.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $198,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,875 shares of company stock valued at $372,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/hbk-investments-l-p-buys-575300-shares-of-pge-co-pcg.html.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility), which operates in northern and central California. The Utility is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.